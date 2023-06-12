WATCH: The horrendous dangerous throw on Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler that resulted in red card for Wakefield Trinity debutant

YESTERDAY, Wakefield Trinity secured their first Super League win of 2023 in a 24-14 triumph over local rivals Leeds Rhinos.

From the outset, Mark Applegarth’s men looked prime and ready for action, pouncing on any Leeds mistake to run into a 10-0 lead – only the second time that Wakefield have led in a Super League game this year.

The Rhinos did bring it back to 10-10 through two neat scores, but, Trinity, even after going down to 12 men, rallied and stuck to their task to shock Leeds in a thorough dismantling around the hour.

Of course, one of the main talking points from the win was the red card to French trialist Hugo Salabio who, after losing the ball into Richie Myler’s grasp, chose to upend the Leeds fullback.

It was a horrendous dangerous throw and worthy of the red card shown by referee Aaron Moore, with Applegarth stating after the game that he had no “qualms” with the sending off.

Here is the footage. What do you make of the tackle?