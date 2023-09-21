Newcastle Knights star’s Super League move set to be announced

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS star’s Super League move is set to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Newcastle playmaker Adam Clune has been heavily linked with a move to Huddersfield Giants with the signing expected to be completed in the very near future.

When asked about the potential move for Clune, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said: “I can tell you he is a first-class player and everyone has seen that in controlling the team at Newcastle.

“I know our club will be making announcements in the next two weeks about signings. I will leave that for them to announce.”

Clune has made 47 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle, but has become something of a bit-part player for the Knights in 2023 although he did play in the Hunter club’s semi-final defeat to the New Zealand Warriors last weekend.

The 28-year-old will replace the outgoing Theo Fages, who has signed for Catalans Dragons.

