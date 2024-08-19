Super League centre suffers horrendous ruptured pectoral injury

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are some of the toughest sportsmen and women out there.

But, every so often, an injury suffered by one player makes you wince – and that can be true of Catalans Dragons centre Matt Ikuvalu, who has suffered a horrendous ruptured pectoral injury, according to French publication L’Independant.

Ikuvalu, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, suffered the injury as he went to make a tackle on Hull KR’s Joe Burgess in Catalans’ appalling 36-4 loss at the Magic Weekend.

The injury to Ikuvalu was compounded by injuries to Jarrod Wallace, Franck Maria and Bayley Sironen, with the latter having to carry on until the end of the game due to the Dragons being short on bodies.

Wallace has also suffered a bad injury – with L’Independant reporting that the former Dolphins prop sustained a serious sprain to his knee during the KR defeat.

The timeline for both Ikuvalu and Wallace hasn’t yet been determined, but both are heading for MRI scans this week.

