Super League club fails in bid to lure North Queensland Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS veteran Chad Townsend has turned down a move to Super League, instead choosing to sign for the Sydney Roosters for the 2025 NRL season.

Townsend, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, has had multiple conversations with different options over the past few weeks concerning his future.

One of those was Super League side Catalans Dragons, who have reportedly signed Roosters halfback Luke Keary, with the Daily Telegraph also reporting that the Canterbury Bulldogs failed in a bid to bring in Townsend.

Townsend had previously said: “At the moment, I’ve been assessing all my options, I’ve made it no secret that I want to see everything that’s out there for me,” Townsend told AAP.

“I’ve had multiple meetings over the last couple of months and I think I’m just about ready to make a decision. That’ll happen over the next couple of weeks.

“There’s multiple scenarios, overseas is definitely an option, staying in Australia is definitely an option,” he said. “Ultimately my decision will be based around my young family.

“I want to make the decision for them, and you want to think about life after football and the things that I enjoy.”

