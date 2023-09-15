Ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson linked with new club as three sides join race

FORMER St Helens prop Luke Thompson is attracting interest from three top flight clubs as another joins the race to sign the England international.

Thompson, who has been linked with moves to Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons for 2024 and beyond, is now catching the eye of Sydney Roosters.

The Roosters will have plenty of salary cap space left if Angus Crichton decides to move to rugby union which has been speculated in the past 24 hours.

“There’s a little bit of interest apparently from the Roosters,” Brent Read said on Triple M.

“Obviously, the Angus Crichton news has come out in the last 48 hours or so that he may leave at the end of the season, depending on what happens with Rugby.

“If that happens, they’ve got to upgrade a couple of blokes, Terrell May, Siua Wong’s an obvious one…potentially if they get some money out of that deal with Angus leaving, then they may take a look at Luke Thompson.”

In the past, Thompson himself has revealed that he would like to play for the Roosters, even declaring he would take a pay cut to do so.

“It’s an interesting one, and this will probably get people scratching their head a little bit but Luke Thompson is telling people he would like to play for the Roosters for less,” Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

“We’ve heard that story before. There’s been an approach that Thompson would like to go to the Roosters and he’s got an association with (incoming assistant coach) Justin Holbrook.

“I think there’s a couple of other clubs that would like Luke Thompson. I don’t know whether (Phil Gould’s) Dogs are still in with a chance of keeping him or if they even want him, I don’t know.

“I do know that Luke Thompson has been linked (to the Roosters), there was an approach to Nick Politis, the chairman of the Roosters. It’ll be interesting to see if that goes through. I don’t know how they fit him into the cap though.”

