Super League clubs likely to do further transfer business heading into 2023

THE majority of Super League clubs will have completed their transfer business for the 2023 season.

But, of course, there will still be odds and ends to tie up for some clubs who are still without potential targets for next season.

So, who are the Super League clubs that are likely to do further transfer business heading into 2023?

Catalans Dragons

Perhaps the club most likely to bring in a number of new recruits, the Catalans Dragons have been one of the most active in the transfer market. With Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Manu Ma’u (Hull FC), Romain Navarette (Toulouse Olympique), Adam Keighran and Siosiua Taukeiaho (both Sydney Roosters) incoming and the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson (all Warrington Wolves) leaving, it will be new-look Catalans for 2023. That being said, the Dragons still have one quota spot remaining and are looking to offload Dylan Napa which would present the French club with two spots. It’s safe to say that there will be signing news emanating from the Stade Gilbert Brutus before the start of the 2023 season.

Leigh Leopards

Prior to last week, Leigh Leopards’ recruitment was likely to have been finalised. However, with both Nene MacDonald and Blake Ferguson leaving the Leigh Sports Village, it leaves the Lancashire club with one quota spot left to fill. With Adrian Lam, Chris Chester and Derek Beaumont determined to build a side capable of thriving not just surviving in Super League, there will likely be another high-profile name through the doors to replace that duo. On a domestic note, it remains to be seen whether any opportunities come up to bring in hardened Super League names.

Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils had their full quota capacity following the signing of Sam Stone from the Leigh Leopards, but Sitaleki Akauola’s departure to Toulouse leaves one spot remaining in a list that includes Brodie Croft, Tim Lafai, Ken Sio, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa and Shane Wright. Head coach Paul Rowley will almost certainly be wanting to fill that gap to ensure another successful Super League season like the one in 2022.

Wakefield Trinity

Though Wakefield have finally filled all of their seven quota spots in recent weeks with the signings of Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi, Trinity may still look be looking at domestic targets in a bid to boost their survival hopes in 2023. After a disappointing first three-quarters of 2022, Wakefield put together a decent run to stave off relegation at the expense of Toulouse Olympique, but new head coach Mark Applegarth could well be looking for domestic recruits to help them in their cause for next season.