Former Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards winger Jy Hitchcox reveals family struggle and visa issues as he finds new job

FORMER Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls winger Jy Hitchcox is facing an uncertain number of months following his exit back to Australia.

With his work visa expiring and Hitchcox unable to find a new rugby league club, it has meant that the Australian has had to leave the UK and return back home.

However, in doing so, the 33-year-old has had to leave his partner and two young children in the UK with his partner of British citizenship.

That means that whilst Hitchcox could leave for Australia immediately, it will take his British partner six months to join him – something which the former is understandably upset about.

“My visa expired in the UK,” Hitchcox told League Express. “So, it’s been a rough few weeks as I have had to leave my partner and kids in the UK because my partner’s Australia visa takes six months to arrive.

“It takes six months because she’s British and a lot of boxes have to be ticked. My kids get citizenship through me but she doesn’t.

“It gives me a bit of time to get set up with work and a place though, plus it all came pretty quick so I’ve still got a car and everything in the UK.

“It means I will have time to sell it all and all that. The kids are a bit too young to understand but it’s still pretty rough.”

In terms of work, Hitchcox will no longer be a professional rugby league player – though he will be playing for local side Western Suburbs Red Devils.

In terms of full-time work, however, the former flying winger is set to venture down into the coal mines once he gets his courses completed.