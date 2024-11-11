Leeds Rhinos told to ‘name their price’ in sale of Brodie Croft as NRL speculation grows

LEEDS RHINOS have been told to ‘name their price’ in the sale of Brodie Croft as the speculation of an NRL move grows.

Croft’s future has been up in the air since The Mole – at the Wide World of Sports – claimed that the Leeds halfback has become the number one target for St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan following Ben Hunt’s exit.

Since then, Rugby League Live reported that Croft was set to stay at the Rhinos following an interview with director of rugby Ian Blease, but Super League and NRL stalwart James Graham believes Leeds can name their price for a potential saly.

Graham said on The Bye Round podcast: “One thing is for sure, if Brodie Croft leaves Leeds, he is either going to need a clause or they are going to charge a huge fee.

“I think Croft would be a great addition coming back to the NRL. You’d need a clause there. Leeds are not a club that’s just going to allow players to leave on compassionate grounds.

“I think Brodie Croft originally had signed a ten-year deal at Salford. Leeds paid a transfer fee to get him. So he’d already have a transfer fee on his head or he’d need a clause.

They are not just going to let him go. If you’re that football club, Leeds Rhinos, why would you let him go? You name your price.

“The NRL is the best competition in the world. And there might be that desire to go back and prove a point. You look at guys like Brodie Croft that left the NRL with a little bit of a tail between their legs and probably had an ambition to come back at some point, to go over there to play regular first team football – like Jai Field has- and then have some clubs take an interest.

“A guy like Brodie Croft could demand the same money that he’s getting over there.”

