Warrington Wolves have spent more than any other in “Super League history,” claims Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin

WARRINGTON WOLVES have spent more than any other team in Super League, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin believes.
Wilkin was part of the Sky Sports Verdict team that came together to preview the new season earlier this afternoon and the ex-St Helens forward believes Daryl Powell needs to get the Wolves’ act together and quickly.
Warrington were one of the great disappointments of 2022, finishing second bottom in the Super League table.
“I think they’ll win some of them [their opening five games], I don’t think they will win all five,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.
“My point is, if Daryl Powell doesn’t address the slump in form quickly then in sport, you’re out.
“Sport is not sentimental and romantic, it is performance based. Ultimately, this Warrington team have a tough first five fixtures and they didn’t perform last year at all.
“They finished second bottom last year.
“They have opened the cheque book, and, there won’t be a team, I believe, that has spent more than Warrington in Super League history and they’ve done that again.”
It’s a bold claim by Wilkin, but the Wolves have brought in the likes of Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan, Gil Dudson, Sam Kasiano, Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Thomas Mikaele, Matty Nicholson and Matty Russell in the past year.
It remains to be seen whether those signings can make the difference for Warrington in 2023, but the Wolves are being predicted to finish a lot higher up the table.