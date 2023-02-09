Warrington Wolves have spent more than any other in “Super League history,” claims Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin

WARRINGTON WOLVES have spent more than any other team in Super League, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin believes.

Wilkin was part of the Sky Sports Verdict team that came together to preview the new season earlier this afternoon and the ex-St Helens forward believes Daryl Powell needs to get the Wolves’ act together and quickly.

Warrington were one of the great disappointments of 2022, finishing second bottom in the Super League table.

“I think they’ll win some of them [their opening five games], I don’t think they will win all five,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“My point is, if Daryl Powell doesn’t address the slump in form quickly then in sport, you’re out.