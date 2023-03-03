Lewis Murphy leaves Belle Vue in leg brace as Mark Applegarth not panicking after three losses in a row

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Lewis Murphy was seen leaving Belle Vue in a leg brace as his head coach Mark Applegarth gave an update on the winger as well as an overview of the result.

Wakefield went down 8-0 to Huddersfield Giants earlier tonight, but Applegarth was quick to give Huddersfield credit for the way in which they stayed in the arm wrestle.

“The effort is there we asked for a response last week and we definitely got that,” Applegarth said.

“Sometimes you have to say you got beat by a better team on the evening. They strangled us through our own errors and capitalised on our mistakes.

“I thought we lacked composure in the final 20 and could have finished our sets better, but congratulations to Huddersfield I thought we lost to a better team.

“It’s something we will have a look at and get fixed up for next week. The effort and application, I can’t fault our lads but we need to end our sets better. We need to keep that defensive application.”

On Murphy, Applegarth revealed that the winger will not be playing next week.

“We will scan him early next week, I will have to watch it back, it was a contest in the air so we will have a closer look and see what’s gone on there.

“I don’t think he will be available next week. It’s something to do with his knee, hopefully it’s not too serious.”

One man was also making his Wakefield debut in the shape of young forward Sam Eseh.

“Sam has got the aggression, it was a solid debut.

“We told him to go out there and be efficient at his job and he will definitely make his mark in Super League. I’m really happy and proud of him.”

Despite being nilled twice in a row, Applegarth isn’t panicking.

“We are only on round three and we’ve played three out of last year’s top four so it’s not a panic.

“Apart from that 60-0 loss to Wigan we have been in contests with Catalans and Huddersfield and that’s not doom and gloom by any means. There is a lot of things we can work on.”

Of course, one of the main talking points this week has been the Trinity pitch, but Applegarth hailed the team behind the scenes.

“I think the two weeks off it has done its job, I know there will be Hull KR in three weeks, so it’s getting quite a lot of treatment behind the scenes.

“The groundspeople said as soon as that grass is on it then it will be a great surface and I didn’t hear any complaints from either side.”