Super League Friday Night Round-Up: Leigh stun St Helens, Castleford thrashed, Wakefield nilled and Warrington brilliant again

WELL that’s Super League’s Friday Night bonanza done and dusted and what a night it was!

Huddersfield Giants led the Castleford Tigers, 20-6, at half-time after scoring 20 unanswered points. The Tigers did actually break the deadlock through a George Lawler effort, but soft defence allowed the Giants to run away. It didn’t get much better for Castleford in the second-half either, with the Giants finalising a dominant 36-6 performance.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity played out yet another remarkable half of rugby league with the scores locked at 0-0 at the break. David Fusitu’a’s early try in the second-half finally broke the deadlock before the Rhinos exerted their authority with a 26-0 win as Wakefield failed to score for the third week in succession.

St Helens faced a tough act away at the Leigh Sports Village with the Leigh Leopards looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023. However, Saints led 12-0 at the break through Jon Bennison and Jonny Lomax efforts. That being said, the Leopards came back with a vengeance, scoring four unanswered tries to run out incredible 22-12 winners.

The final game of the night at Craven Park saw the Warrington Wolves enjoy a 12-6 half-time lead courtesy of Matty Nicholson and Tom Mikaele efforts. Daryl Powell’s men continued their ascendancy in the second forty minutes, running out 18-10 winners.

The results in full:

Huddersfield Giants 36-6 Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos 26-0 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 22-12 St Helens

Hull KR 10-18 Warrington Wolves