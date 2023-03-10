Andy Last’s honesty on his first Castleford Tigers game in charge as he calls for experienced players to get them out of ‘a hole’

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 36-6 to the Huddersfield Giants tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Tigers broke the deadlock early on through George Lawler, but the Giants scored 36 unanswered points to consign Castleford to their fourth loss in as many games.

For interim coach Andy Last, he wants his experienced players to stand up.

“The first thing I will say we have put ourselves in this hole, you need to work your way out of it,” Last said on Sky Sports.

“Our kicking game wasn’t good enough and our ability to sustain pressure has been our achilles’ heel in the first four rounds. We need to get back on the training field and look at it on the video to aim for a better performance against Leeds.

“We put some good efforts in and we can’t sustain it. Our first good ball set we score points on the back of it but we came up with errors.

“Our inability to build pressure has been the story. I thought Jason Qareqare fronted up and did a real good job, we need more from our experienced and controlling players to get us out of this hole.”

Last also explained that some Castleford players were ‘underdone’ going into the fixture.

“A big thing is we make sure we have some fit bodies. We had some bumps and some guys who were underdone for this game.

“The biggest thing we need to fix up is those effort areas.”