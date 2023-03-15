Super League given boost by news of major broadcast deal for Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS and Super League have been boosted by the news that a major broadcast deal has been signed with the main Catalunya TV channel, TV3.

The Dragons had already been part of the successful launch of national French coverage through L’Equipe, and now Catalans viewers will be able to continue their viewing.

The coverage will start with the game against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday week, and continues with the home games against Warrington Wolves on April 8 (Easter Saturday), and against St Helens on May 5 – and also includes the Magic Weekend match against Wigan Warriors at St James’ Park in Newcastle on June 3.

The Dragons are currently joint top of the Super League table after a great win at Wigan last Thursday and Christophe Levy, their Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to announce this new agreement with TV3, and we thank RL Commercial and their partners IMG and RDA in England for their support. It’s great news for the development of the club.

“Since we played Wigan at Camp Nou in 2019, and with our Challenge Cup and Grand Final appearances broadcast live on the Catalan channel, the fact that regular season games are now shown helps to cement the club in the Catalan sporting landscape.

“This announcement comes in an important week for the club which will sign a partnership agreement on Saturday with the Plataforma per la Llengua for the promotion of the Catalan language at the Gilbert Brutus stadium. scar Escuder i de la Torre, the President of Plataforma per la Llengua, will attend the game against Hull KR at the stadium on Saturday.”

Catalans Dragons Fixtures scheduled on TV3:

25.03.2023 : Leeds vs Dragons

08.04.2023 : Dragons vs Warrington

05.05.2023 : Dragons vs St Helens

03.06.2023 : Wigan vs Dragons