RFL launch investigation after Warrington Wolves director allegedly punched by spectator at Hull KR fixture

THE RFL is likely to pursue an inquiry into an incident involving a Warrington director during Friday’s Super League play-off semi-final between Hull KR and the Wolves.

Warrington director Norman Summers reportedly suffered a black eye after allegedly being punched by a spectator who was sitting nearby.

The RFL will await reports from the ground safety officer and match commissioner initially, which will probably be submitted today (Monday) before deciding on whether to take the matter further.

Both clubs are thought to be investigating the circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the police. They are using CCTV footage with a view to prosecuting the alleged perpetrator of the incident, which occurred after an altercation that happened during the first half of the game.

