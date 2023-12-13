The five best Super League signings made for the 2024 season

DESPITE the Super League season only officially ending two weeks ago, preparations for 2024 are well underway.

Signings have been made galore for next year, with the likes of Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons undergoing big rebuilds after great turnovers.

Looking ahead to 2024, which clubs have made the five best signings for 2024 already?

Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

What a gem Adam Keighran turned out to be for the Catalans Dragons in 2023 – and what a gem he will be for the Wigan Warriors in 2024. The former Sydney Roosters man was superb with his boot, but he also deputised in the halves as well as the centres. Keighran’s utility value proved its worth to Steve McNamara, but his quality can also not be denied. At just 25 years of age, Keighran still has plenty of years left in him and he demonstrated just why he was thought of so highly at Sydney and previously the New Zealand Warriors and why the Warriors have signed him for 2024 and beyond.

Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Another massive signing for Wigan in the shape of Luke Thompson, who has signed a four-year deal with the Warriors after a number of seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL. Of course, Thompson’s time Down Under didn’t particularly go to plan for the England international with injury, Covid-19 and form leaving the prop with stuttering game time. However, before Thompson went abroad, he was arguably the greatest forward in the Super League competition – and Wigan will have a 28-year-old hungry to deliver once more in his home nation.

Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons

Catalans have lost Tyrone May to Hull KR as well as Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce to retirement. The French side just had to bring in an exciting halfback and they have done so with Theo Fages. People forget that the Frenchman is a two-time Super League Grand Final winner as well as a Challenge Cup winner with St Helens. Fages will bring an experienced head to Catalans and help steer Steve McNamara’s side around the field which will, in turn, allow fellow new signing Jayden Nikorima to go full throttle with his running game.

Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

Brodie Croft just has to be included in this list given his importance to the Salford Red Devils in the past two seasons. The Australian moved to Super League ahead of the 2022 season following a difficult time at the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL. However, it’s fair to say that Croft hit the jackpot in the UK with Salford, earning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2022 with Leeds spending £300,000 in getting the halfback to Headingley. Just 26, the Rhinos will have Croft in the prime of his career and it’s unlikely he will let them down.

Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Hull KR struggled to nail down a starter in the fullback spot in 2023 following Lachlan Coote’s retirement due to concussion. Rovers plugged the gap until the end of the season with Jack Walker, but he has since joined Hull FC on a permanent deal whilst Willie Peters went hunting abroad to find North Queensland Cowboys man Peta Hiku. As well as being able to play fullback – where Peters sees Hiku playing for the Robins – the 30-year-old can also play anywhere along the backline as well as in the halves. Having already experienced Super League with Warrington previously, Hiku will hit the ground running at Craven Park in 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.