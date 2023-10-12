Tom Johnstone opens up on alcohol, injury horrors, retirement talk and leaving the UK environment for Catalans Dragons

THERE was a time in his career – not so long ago – that Tom Johnstone had a thought of retirement.

Having suffered devastating ACL injuries as well as numerous concussions, Johnstone’s rugby league career had been hanging by a thread – even despite his remarkable talent.

However, a move to the Catalans Dragons has reignited the 28-year-old’s love for the game with his body taking extremely well to the conditions in the south of France.

Johnstone has played in all but one of Catalans’ games in 2023 and with a Grand Final looming on Saturday, that record is likely to stay.

Keeping injury free is no mean feat after such a difficult career, so how has the Dragons flyer done it?

“It’s been quite a few things, from the start Steve (Catalans head coach Steve McNamara) spoke to me and asked me what I needed form him and what I wanted form the club and what I could do for them and vice-versa,” Johnstone said.

“We had a few chats with the physios and strength and conditioning coaches and looked at all the variations of adapting pre-season and I think they got everything perfect with how they handled me.

“I always wanted to do more in training but some days they wouldn’t let me so it’s slowly built up the body to where it needs to be.

“I was lacking in the opening ten games but the staff would either take me off or do extra physio sessions with me. They would patch me up and help me get back on the pitch.”

Among those sacrifices that Johnstone has made has been alcohol.

“I looked at everything I did, I’ve not drank alcohol for a while. I’ve looked at all different vitamins and collagen to try and keep my body the best it can. Working together, we have managed to achieve something I’ve not been able to and that’s play consistently,” Johnstone continued.

“I had a drink in pre-season camp but it took a bit further than I should have done and woke up feeling horrible the next day. I thought to myself ‘why?’ as I felt awful. I thought I would stop from then on.

“We had a weekend off in May and a couple of us had a drink after a game, nothing over the top but just a couple of beers.

“I’m not interested in it. It’s a contributing factor, it’s being good for me mentally (giving it up) because obviously it is a depressant. Not touching it at all, I have felt really happy with myself.”

In terms of other changes, Johnstone has a nutritionist whilst the environment itself has been hailed by the winger.

“They changed the Irn Bru so it was a different sugar and it didn’t taste as good. If I have a Coke now it is a Coke Zero, I tried switching up every detail. I used a nutritionist and changed the way I can eat. It seems to be working.

“I make sure I get massages daily, I started doing ice baths again and stepping out of my comfort zone. The change of environment has been a big one for me but it has all contributed some way or another to me feeling well.

“The injuries did get really draining and I questioned whether I wanted to do it anymore, but speaking to Steve and him agreeing that a change in environment would be good, it just comes hand in hand. Working in a new place, I have enjoyed every single day of being here.

“Seeing another country and exploring different things, I’m really happy on that side of things as well. It has changed my mindset.”

