Jon Wilkin slams the “anti-Catalans rhetoric” around Grand Final attendance and explains what needs to be done for Super League’s showpiece event

JON WILKIN has slammed the “anti-Catalans rhetoric” around the expected Grand Final attendance as he explains how to improve Super League’s showpiece event.

The Dragons are in their second Grand Final in their history on Saturday night as they take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

However, much has been made of the expected attendance this weekend, with around 50,000 spectators set to make the trip to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, but Wilkin believes that it is ‘lazy’ to attack the potential number.

“I think the attendance and Catalans getting there argument is a lazy thing used by heartland teams to suggest there is more support brought by other teams closer to them,” Wilkin told League Express.

“It feeds into an anti-Catalans rhetoric which I think is a bit lazy by everyone involved. Catalans getting there is an incredible story, they bring such richness to our competition. We should celebrate them and shout about them from the rooftops about how they contribute to our game.

“I think when Robert Elstone was in charge, he didn’t necessarily help as I think the expansion clubs were spoken quite dimly of. I don’t think that’s the case now.

“The attendance at the Grand Final is an issue anyway, how it doesn’t sell out every year regardless of who is playing remains the challenge.”

For Wilkin, improving the marketing around rugby league’s showpiece event is the key, but it all comes down to one aspect – cost.

“Some of the big challenges in the game are the cost of living, play-off ticket prices, the Magic Weekend and Challenge Cup competing with each other.

“We are vying for the same households to fork out for three, four or maybe five extra costs for these games.

“The Grand Final is the showcase of the game, make it that incredibly good that you just have to go. Getting there when it’s your team is never going to be enough.

“I’ve been to amazing sporting events. I went to the men’s tennis finals at Wimbledon and, when you’re there, the actual game is just part of what’s on offer.

“There are so many facets to a sporting event that makes it feel special to be a part of and I think all of that can be looked at from the pre-game entertainment, the venue – is Old Trafford the right place? We have had a long vein of success there but is there anywhere else we could do it?

“Then you look at the entertainment that surrounds the game and the hype around being at those games, what can we do at those games to make it a compulsory attendance for fans?

“The issue is with cost as Derek Beaumont as shown at Leigh this year, it costs money and commitment to do just that.

“One of our problems marketing wise, as people are invested in the sport we believe the sport is the greatest game and all that nonsense, it’s not enough to put a rugby match on and expect people to go and watch.

“Look at what Hull KR and Leigh are doing at home games and look at attendances. If you go from Hull KR or Leigh and the Grand Final is not as polished an experience as a league game then what are we talking about? They have to really work on that.

“There are a lot of people at the RFL and RL Commercial that do incredible jobs. It’s a long-standing conversation that has been had around attendances at our big games to be sellouts. They are the showpiece events that we need to sell.

“I imagine the reason the Grand Final is at Old Trafford is the deal we have with them. Once you get to the bottom of it, the money is where it is usually is.

“It’s an amazing event, I go every year but I’m said. You rely upon sad people that want to go to every rugby league game but unfortunately that isn’t enough.

“I want my friends to go that don’t go to games because it is such a good event. You need to create an event that is beyond the game itself.”

