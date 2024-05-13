Super League Round Eleven Attendances: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League Round 11 attendances?

Warrington Wolves 18-8 Hull KR

8,573 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night

Leigh Leopards 40-12 Salford Red Devils

8,103 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens

7,869 at The Jungle on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 6-48 Wigan Warriors

5,334 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 26-0 Leeds Rhinos

9,540 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC

3,225 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternon

