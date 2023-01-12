Super League hopefuls Keighley Cougars sign World Cup international

SUPER LEAGUE hopefuls Keighley Cougars have added another signing to their Championship squad for the 2023 season with the capture of World Cup international Keenen Tomlinson.

Tomlinson joins Keighley from the Dewsbury Rams and has signed a one-year deal after a successful trial period.

Keighley Cougars head coach Rhys Lovegrove has waxed lyrical about the signing.

“Keenen is a player I know well from my time last year in camp with Jamaica,” admitted Lovegrove.

“He offers me versatility as he can cover a number of positions and a player with his attributes will also be useful in a 30 plus game season like the one we are about to embark on.

“We had Keenen on trial a couple of years back, but he opted at the time to sign with Dewsbury who were of course in a higher league than us at that point.

“He is fast, athletic, and a fantastic human being, which are the attributes I was looking for when we first brought him on trial after the World Cup.

“And he also has that connection with Keighley as a club from his childhood through his dad so again, he knows what is expected of him by not just me, but the supporters also.

“I am happy for Keenen that his trial period was a successful one and I know he can’t wait to rip in starting at Newcastle on Saturday.”