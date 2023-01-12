Super League stadium ‘declared non-compliant’ with two stands needing demolition ahead of 2023 season

AS Super League sides prepare for the 2023 Super League season, the Catalans Dragons have received a massive blow ahead of one of the most important years in top-flight history.

Catalans Dragons have been informed by the Town Hall of Perpignan that two stands of the Stade Gilbert Brutus need to be demolished with the South and North tiers being declared non-compliant.

These no longer meet the requirements of the decree of July 25, 2022 setting the safety rules and technical provisions applicable to this type of structure.

The City of Perpignan has therefore decided to remove them before the start of the 2023 season.

Christophe Levy, Commercial Director of the club, declared: “We take note of this decision. These two stands will not be replaced, as the construction project for the future stand progresses.

“But, despite the loss of these seats, we are going to take advantage of this space to enlarge the fan zone between the Puig-Aubert stand and the Guasch Laborde stand. We are already working on new projects that will improve the reception and experience of supporters at the stadium as soon as the Super League returns to Perpignan on February 25th.”