Wakefield Trinity star Reece Lyne explains why he has stayed at the Super League club after ‘a couple of opportunities’ elsewhere amidst his love for the ‘special place’

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Reece Lyne will be taking part in his Testimonial clash this weekend when the West Yorkshire side will be going up against the Halifax Panthers.

Lyne, who has been at Belle Vue since 2012, playing over 200 games for Trinity and now it’s time for the 30-year-old to reap his just rewards.

However, over the years, the centre revealed that there were a ‘couple’ of times where he could have taken up another opportunity elsewhere, but Lyne outlined his love for the club as the reason why he stayed.

“I think a big reason why I’ve stayed here is the people that are involved in the club,” Lyne told BBC Radio Leeds.

“The players and the camaraderie, I just think it’s a real working-class club, really friendly and that’s played a big part in me staying here.

“You always look around and there’s volunteers chipping in and doing what needs doing for free, everyone always has a smile on their face and it’s just a real welcoming place.

“There was a couple of opportunities over the years but Michael showed a lot of loyalty to me, especially over the early years, so I’d like to think I’ve showed some back to him and the club.”

Lyne also went on to explain how the attitude of people outside the club towards Wakefield drives the place.

“Once you’ve been here so many years you just fall in love with it, it’s just a special place.

“Not many people have too many good things to say about Wakefield, they’ll mention the stadium and stuff and we’re always tipped to finish bottom so it’s backs against the walls stuff.”