Featherstone Rovers chairman on head coach for 2024, less investment and new signings

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chairman Mark Campbell has issued an statement following the West Yorkshire club’s failure to reach the Championship Grand Final.

Rovers have been the second tier’s best side all year, finishing top and winning the League Leaders’ Shield by 12 points.

However, they flunked when it mattered most, losing 36-26 to the London Broncos last weekend to exit at the semi-final stage for the second year in a row.

Now Campbell has analysed the season, saying: “After what has been an incredible season, winning the Leaders’ Shield and finishing top by twelve points, Sunday’s defeat and performance in the Championship Semi Final was a grave disappointment for us all.

“We are very grateful for the efforts of our Head Coach James Ford in leading us through the last few months of the season, our only regret is we wish we would have made the change earlier.

“Credit to the Broncos they had a desire and wanted it more. We wish them every luck on Sunday as they travel to Toulouse.

“For a fourth consecutive year, we have seen our hard work and investment into a dream of playing in Super League disappear in the space of eighty minutes. Myself and Steven Clough, staff and players, we are absolutely devastated at Sunday’s loss and we know this feeling is shared amongst our loyal supporters.

“Nothing is permanent in professional sport, we must now dust ourselves down and get back on the horse. Whilst our desire remains the same, we will now seek to review the means by which we get there. We are working hard on building a squad that James Ford can take into the new campaign with energy and excitement.”

Campbell has, however, hinted at less investment into the playing squad with a focus on sustainability.

“Sunday was the end of one era, many players who have been part of that era will now be moving on and we wish them the very best of luck. Whether that be in retirement or elsewhere in the game.

“With the end of one era comes the start of another. At this club, we will always retain the ambition to play at the highest level and will now work on our strategy to do so in a way that is more sustainable and not reliant on being propped up by the support of the Mark and Steven Clough.

“As the dust settles over the coming days, we can look forward to announcing new additions to our playing squad, unveiling our 2024 playing kit as well as much more. I am sure that come the start of the 2024 season, you will join us in once again taking our places in the stands and terraces to cheer on our Featherstone Rovers.”

