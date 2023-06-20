Josh McGuire’s father rips into alleged treatment of his son as Warrington Wolves spokesman fires back response

JOSH MCGUIRE’S father has taken to social media to give his own version of events that led to his son’s exit from Warrington Wolves.

McGuire was famously slapped with a 12-match ban after being found guilty of Unacceptable Language against Leigh Leopards’ Josh Charnley.

Disability discrimination was alleged to have taken place with the Operational Rules Tribunal dismissing McGuire’s claims that he called Charnley ‘a rat’ instead.

McGuire was subsequently banned with his release from Warrington agreed by both parties earlier this week.

Now, McGuire’s father has taken to social media, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, to give his own alleged version of events.

“What was said (to Charnley) is ‘you are a rat’,” McGuire’s father said.

“At no stage did he say anything derogatory about his family members as his own three-year-old daughter is deaf and quite a few family members have physical or mental disabilities.

“His own club didn’t send through player supporting statements in the first instance, which may have stopped the tribunal going ahead in the first game.

“In the end it came down to the RL panel believing one person’s word over another. No supporting evidence against in either case apart from Charnley’s word.

“How could he win when he had two supporting statements that weren’t considered to be worthy from two of the players that were in the tackle where Josh ‘The Rat’ Charnley heard nasty words said and nobody else in the entire stadium heard it.

“All anyone seen (sic) or heard was The Rat running to the touchie whinging about some harsh truths.

“As for Josh McGuire he is already on a plane back to Australia as his coach or club didn’t want him anymore. He has played with head knocks and he was told not to report it. He cannot feel his hand due to a shoulder injury.

“The club wouldn’t scan it in case they found out it was damaged.

“Quite frankly the local A grade competitions are better supported and treated…. glad my son and family are coming home.”

However, The Mole also revealed that a club source told him: “It is fanciful and most of it is untrue.”