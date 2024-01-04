Former Super League Sporting Director reportedly returns to Catalans Dragons just two months after exiting

FORMER Super League Sporting Director Neil McIlory has reportedly returned to the Catalans Dragons, just two months after exiting the club.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which has revealed that, despite leaving the Stade Gilbert Brutus on November 1 to take over the same role at rugby union side Montpellier, McIlroy is set to re-take the same role at the Dragons.

That’s because McIlroy was not retained in his Sporting Director role at Montpellier following a reshuffle in the club’s hierarchy with Bernard Laporte taking over as club director.

At the time of the news that McIlroy would leave Catalans, he said: “It was a very difficult decision to take, even after 12 months at the Club. I have so much respect for this group of players, the Staff, the Admin people, the supporters and now the game of Rugby league. Sometimes in life a professional opportunity comes along and you have to grab it, but I didn’t think it would arrive as quickly when Montpellier contacted me.

“I will naturally leave in October with a sense of unfinished work and uncompleted projects, but like everybody at the Club, I am completely focussed on the common objective for the 14th October.”

