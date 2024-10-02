London Broncos forward leaves club for new challenge

LONDON BRONCOS forward Rob Butler has left the club following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season.

Butler will link up with Toulouse Olympique for the 2025 Championship campaign, becoming the French club’s first signing for next season.

Born in 1998 in Rochester on the outskirts of London, Butler began his career not far from his hometown with Medway Dragons RLFC.

At 19, he signed a professional contract with the London Broncos and was loaned to the London Skolars and then to the Coventry Bears to complete his training.

2018 marked the forward’s professional debut, he played his first match against Toronto before Warrington snapped Butler up.

In 2021 he was loaned by the Wolves to another Super League club, the Leigh Leopards before Butler secured a permanent move to Wakefield Trinity.

After returning to London for their Championship-winning season, Butler took part in a full season in Super League in 2024, playing 24 of 27 games.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast