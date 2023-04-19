Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be.
The action begins on Thursday night when St Helens host Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium with Jack Smith the man in the middle and Ben Thaler the video referee.
Sky Sports’ live Friday night game sees Castleford Tigers host Hull KR at The Jungle as Marcus Griffiths takes charge and Chris Kendall upstairs with Ben Thaler getting Leeds Rhinos’ away clash against Leigh Leopards on the same night.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Chris Kendall will officiate Salford Red Devils’ home fixture against Catalans Dragons with Liam Moore taking charge of Hull FC’s battle with Huddersfield Giants.
Last but not least, Aaron Moore will be the man in the middle for Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.
Here is the list in full:
St Helens v Warrington Wolves
20th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: T. Grant
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR
21st April, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos
21st April, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: S. Ellis
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons
23rd April, KO: 14:15
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: M. Smaill
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants
23rd April, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
In Goal: M. Craven
In Goal 2: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
23rd April, KO: 15:05
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: J. Ruckledge
Time Keeper: P. Smith