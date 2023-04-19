Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be.

The action begins on Thursday night when St Helens host Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium with Jack Smith the man in the middle and Ben Thaler the video referee.

Sky Sports’ live Friday night game sees Castleford Tigers host Hull KR at The Jungle as Marcus Griffiths takes charge and Chris Kendall upstairs with Ben Thaler getting Leeds Rhinos’ away clash against Leigh Leopards on the same night.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Chris Kendall will officiate Salford Red Devils’ home fixture against Catalans Dragons with Liam Moore taking charge of Hull FC’s battle with Huddersfield Giants.

Last but not least, Aaron Moore will be the man in the middle for Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the list in full:

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

20th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: T. Grant

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

21st April, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

21st April, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: S. Ellis

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

23rd April, KO: 14:15

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

23rd April, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

In Goal: M. Craven

In Goal 2: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

23rd April, KO: 15:05

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: J. Ruckledge

Time Keeper: P. Smith