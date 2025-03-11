Hull KR launch massive regeneration proposal to develop Craven Park

HULL KR have launched a major consultation exercise on its ambitious proposals to regenerate land surrounding Sewell Group Craven Park.

The plans, which will be the most significant changes to the stadium footprint, since its original completion in 1989 will now go to public consultation.

The Club’s proposals are set to enhance the area with investment into better facilities and amenities, to promote health and wellbeing across East Hull and the wider city, while helping to future-proof the Club’s ambitions, both on and off the pitch.

In doing so, Hull KR aims to generate a positive impact for local communities and the wider city through their proposals, which would contribute significantly to wider rejuvenation efforts ongoing in East Hull by Hull City Council.

If successful, the proposals would see significant investment into sport and leisure facilities, with the development of three training pitches, with one available for public use; new outdoor sporting facilities and the rejuvenation of the Waudby Centre.

Proposals would also bring forward two, large-scale retail stores, which would be occupied by leading UK brands, in addition to the development of a retail terrace, open, public spaces, the refurbishment of the Waudby Centre, and adequate car parking facilities to support the masterplan. Some initial future enhancements to the Sewell Group Craven Park stadium itself have also been outlined within the plans.

Paul Lakin, Chief Executive at Hull KR said: “We are delighted to finally be able to share our plans with our supporters.

“As an ambitious Club, dedicated to the fans and the city we represent, we are incredibly proud to share our vision for the masterplan with the public – which could mean big opportunities for communities and for people’s lives within the city, and for the Club itself.

“This scheme aims to significantly enhance the stadium footprint and turn us into an impressive sporting campus in East Hull.

“When we purchased the stadium and option on surrounding land in 2022, we said Sewell Group Craven Park would be our forever home, and these proposals are testament to that. They will set a legacy, long beyond the current custodian’s ownership – securing the future of our Club, bettering our City and opening up fantastic opportunities for local young people – providing the right investment and infrastructure to help them to lead happier and healthier lives.

“Crucially for the club, the proposals will provide improved training pitches for all levels, and a dedicated hub and place of work for the men’s first team and our Academy pathway, with all the facilities they need in one building for the first time ever.

“We’ve been purposely quiet on the project, so many ambitious stadium plans get announced and then end up on the cutting room floor. We were determined that wouldn’t happen with this, so we are announcing now with as much of the preparation work and due diligence done as possible to give the scheme the best possibly chance of succeeding at public consultation and then planning approval.

“We invite everyone to have their say on the plans and make help to secure the best possible outcomes for communities across East Hull and beyond.”