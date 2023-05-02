Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries as Mark Applegarth’s men lose three loan players

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Wakefield Trinity at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night with both teams enduring contrasting fortunes.
Warrington are sitting pretty in second in the Super League table, though they did go down 28-6 to reigning champions St Helens last time out.
Wakefield, meanwhile, have yet to win a game and sit bottom with five nillings included in those defeats.
Team news and injuries
Warrington will welcome Paul Vaughan back from suspension.
Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth could hand a debut to new signing Luke Gale whilst Kelepi Tanginoa could finally return from injury. Rowan Milnes has returned to parent club Hull KR – as have Innes Senior and Sam Hewitt to Huddersfield Giants.
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
13 Josh McGuire
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
34 Matty Russell
35 Lucas Green
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
16 Josh Bowden
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
22 Rob Butler
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
33 Will Dagger
37 Luke Gale