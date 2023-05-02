Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries as Mark Applegarth’s men lose three loan players

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Wakefield Trinity at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night with both teams enduring contrasting fortunes.

Warrington are sitting pretty in second in the Super League table, though they did go down 28-6 to reigning champions St Helens last time out.

Wakefield, meanwhile, have yet to win a game and sit bottom with five nillings included in those defeats.

Team news and injuries

Warrington will welcome Paul Vaughan back from suspension.

Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth could hand a debut to new signing Luke Gale whilst Kelepi Tanginoa could finally return from injury. Rowan Milnes has returned to parent club Hull KR – as have Innes Senior and Sam Hewitt to Huddersfield Giants.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

13 Josh McGuire

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

34 Matty Russell

35 Lucas Green

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

16 Josh Bowden

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

22 Rob Butler

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

33 Will Dagger

37 Luke Gale