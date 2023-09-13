Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains why Super League 2023 has been more competitive than ever

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has explained why he feels that the 2023 Super League season has been more competitive than ever.

The Warriors are one of three sides locked on 36 points at the top of the Super League table alongside Catalans Dragons and St Helens whilst the play-off spots are still up for grabs as the regular season enters its final two fixtures.

At the bottom, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are still locked in a battle for survival with just Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants unable to make the top six.

For Peet, he believes the addition of Leigh Leopards and the improvement of Catalans Dragons in recent years has helped drive the competition’s standards.

“The league table at the moment is what the salary cap was introduced for. I remember when we looked over at the NRL and we said how competitive that was and now I think we are that point,” Peet said.

“Every team can beat one another, every minute matters and that’s what spectators and players want to be involved in.

“I think the fact that individual clubs have improved. Catalans have now become a major player and they are developing their own talent.

“And Leigh have brought something too, individual clubs have been raising their standards. Derek Beaumont, Chris Chester and Adrian Lam have built something and they are now on an even keel with the traditional big four.”

Wigan host Castleford this Friday night with the League Leaders’ Shield still firmly in the Warriors’ sights.

