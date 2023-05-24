Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Liam Moore get marquee gigs

WELL another round of Super League action is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
The action begins on Thursday night when Hull KR host Wigan Warriors with Jack Smith taking charge of that fixture before Liam Moore takes charge of Friday night’s live Sky Sports game between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.
Elsewhere on Friday night, Castleford Tigers travel to the Huddersfield Giants where Liam’s brother, Aaron, will be the man in the middle whilst Ben Thaler is in the south of France as Wakefield Trinity travel to Catalans Dragons hoping for their first win of the season.
The last game on Friday sees Leigh Leopards host Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village, with Chris Kendall the official there. And last but not least, Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Salford Red Devils’ home fixture against Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.
Here is the list in full:
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
25th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
26th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
26th May, KO: 19:45
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity
26th May, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington
In Goal: F. Humbert
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
26th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: M. Smaill
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
In Goal: D. Arnold
In Goal 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Salford Red Devils v Hull FC
28th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: M. Smaill
Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: P. Taberner