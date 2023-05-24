Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Liam Moore get marquee gigs

WELL another round of Super League action is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action begins on Thursday night when Hull KR host Wigan Warriors with Jack Smith taking charge of that fixture before Liam Moore takes charge of Friday night’s live Sky Sports game between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Castleford Tigers travel to the Huddersfield Giants where Liam’s brother, Aaron, will be the man in the middle whilst Ben Thaler is in the south of France as Wakefield Trinity travel to Catalans Dragons hoping for their first win of the season.

The last game on Friday sees Leigh Leopards host Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village, with Chris Kendall the official there. And last but not least, Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Salford Red Devils’ home fixture against Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the list in full:

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

25th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

26th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

26th May, KO: 19:45

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

26th May, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington

In Goal: F. Humbert

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

26th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

In Goal: D. Arnold

In Goal 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

28th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: P. Taberner