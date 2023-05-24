Wakefield Trinity set to swoop on another former player as Mark Applegarth looks to boost Super League survival chances

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set to swoop on another former player as head coach Mark Applegarth looks to boost his side’s survival chances.

In recent weeks, the West Yorkshire club have signed the likes of Will Dagger, Luke Gale and former player Jack Croft.

Applegarth has now spoken about how the move for the latter came about with Croft having a spell Down Under.

“I’ve always been in contact with Jack, I’ve known him since he was 15 years old so I’m pretty close to him,” Applegarth said.

“There were a lot of things that had happened with the compensation ruling and once that side of things was sorted it was a no brainer really. I never really wanted to lose him in the first place.

“I’m glad it’s sorted and I’m hoping he can just get back to kicking on with his career.”

Another in the same boat as Croft is Isaac Shaw, who too left Belle Vue at the end of the 2022 season, but Applegarth is keen to secure Shaw’s services as well for the remainder of the season and beyond.

“I like Isaac, he’s another kid I’ve known a long time. I remember signing him at scholarship when he was at 14.

“There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes which people don’t appreciate form the board level right through to get the relationships back to where they need to be.

“All being well, we can look at getting something sorted for Isaac.”