Super League refereeing appointments confirmed as Liam Moore gets crunch clash

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night with three fixtures, as St Helens host Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards travel to Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves take on Huddersfield Giants.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and London Broncos travel to Leeds Rhinos for an afternoon kick-off before Hull KR go up against Catalans Dragons on the night.
Last but not least, Salford Red Devils do battle with Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. But, who will referee all six fixtures this weekend?
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
05th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Cluskey
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
05th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
05th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: I. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Mikalauskas
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
06th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: G. Poumes
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
06th July, KO: 17:30
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Salford Red Devils v Hull FC
07th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.