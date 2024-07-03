Super League refereeing appointments confirmed as Liam Moore gets crunch clash

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night with three fixtures, as St Helens host Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards travel to Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves take on Huddersfield Giants.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and London Broncos travel to Leeds Rhinos for an afternoon kick-off before Hull KR go up against Catalans Dragons on the night.

Last but not least, Salford Red Devils do battle with Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. But, who will referee all six fixtures this weekend?

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

05th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Cluskey

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

05th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

05th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: I. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Mikalauskas

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

06th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: G. Poumes

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

06th July, KO: 17:30

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

07th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: A. Smith

