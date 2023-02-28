Super League refereeing appointments for round three as Chris Kendall gets the marquee gig

THE Super League refereeing appointments are in for round three this weekend.
With five games on Friday and just the one on Thursday, most referees will be unable to back up as touch judges or video referees this weekend.
Jack Smith will take charge of Warrington Wolves’ home fixture against the Salford Red Devils in the sole game on Thursday night.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Marcus Griffiths will be the man in the middle in the south of France as Catalans Dragons take on Hull FC whilst Aaron Moore will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Huddersfield Giants.
Chris Kendall has been given the marquee Sky Sports gig between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on Friday, with Tom Grant taking charge of Castleford Tigers’ home fixture against Wigan Warriors.
Last but not least, Liam Moore will be in the middle as Hull KR host Leigh Leopards. Here are all the appointments in full:
Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils
02nd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: B. Thaler
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
03rd March, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants
03rd March, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: M. Craven
Time Keeper: S. Williams
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
03rd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
03rd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: E. McCarthy
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
03rd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: J. Vella
In Goal: J. Stearne
In Goal 2: N. Horton
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite