Super League refereeing appointments for round three as Chris Kendall gets the marquee gig

THE Super League refereeing appointments are in for round three this weekend.

With five games on Friday and just the one on Thursday, most referees will be unable to back up as touch judges or video referees this weekend.

Jack Smith will take charge of Warrington Wolves’ home fixture against the Salford Red Devils in the sole game on Thursday night.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Marcus Griffiths will be the man in the middle in the south of France as Catalans Dragons take on Hull FC whilst Aaron Moore will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Huddersfield Giants.

Chris Kendall has been given the marquee Sky Sports gig between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on Friday, with Tom Grant taking charge of Castleford Tigers’ home fixture against Wigan Warriors.

Last but not least, Liam Moore will be in the middle as Hull KR host Leigh Leopards. Here are all the appointments in full:

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

02nd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: B. Thaler

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

03rd March, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

03rd March, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: M. Craven

Time Keeper: S. Williams

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

03rd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

03rd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: E. McCarthy

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

03rd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: J. Vella

In Goal: J. Stearne

In Goal 2: N. Horton

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite