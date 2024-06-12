Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English makes Super League loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the loan signing of Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English, who will join the club on an initial two-week loan, rolling week to week thereafter.

English has featured 10 times for the Giants this season, four of those from the bench. The 26-year-old has represented the England Knights side twice, once in 2019 and most recently in 2022.

Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson commented on English’s arrival at The Jungle: “Matty is a welcome addition to strengthen our pack. His whole game is based on hard work and competitiveness and that is exactly what we want to complement our squad.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast