Super League reserves season kicks off with a whimper as opening fixture cancelled between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards

LAST season, the reserves system came under scrutiny with a lack of games and a number of cancelled fixtures giving clubs greater emphasis to rely on the dual-registration structure.

With the likes of Castleford Tigers partnering with Halifax Panthers, Wakefield Trinity with Dewsbury Rams and Wigan Warriors and Whitehaven, clubs are determined to ensure their fringe players get adequate game time.

A new season on the horizon, better things were expected of the reserves system in 2023, but the opening round fixture between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards has been cancelled by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

No reason was given for this cancellation but it is a dent to the hopes that the reserves system would improve this time around.

The fixture had originally been scheduled for 1pm at Craven Park, with new reserves head coach, David Hodgson, set to take charge for the first time after being appointed to the role.