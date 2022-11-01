New Hull FC boss Tony Smith reveals other job avenues he almost went down following Hull KR exit

IT’S fair to say that Hull FC fans are excited going into the 2023 Super League season.

With the departure of Brett Hodgson following another disappointing year in 2022, chairman Adam Pearson worked quickly to bring in former Hull KR boss Tony Smith.

Smith, of course, had left the Robins earlier in the year before spending months facing the potential of life outside rugby league – that was until a call from Pearson came his way.

“I didn’t know where my next pay check was coming from. I was doing a lot of networking in terms of preparing for not coaching and going into other fields,” Smith revealed on BBC Humberside.

“I was forging some relationships with some previous places I have worked and with the League Managers’ Association and Sporting Chance. I’ve still got really strong ties with both those organisations and I will still do work with them in the future but when you are a rugby league coach and out of work you are just hopeful someone seeks your services.

“I was fortunate to get that call at the end of the season. I bit Adam’s hand off when he offered it to me. I wasn’t going to let my past get in the way in terms of being across the other side of the river.”

Smith has already begun putting his stamp on his Hull squad, bringing in Jake Clifford from NRL side Newcastle Knights to link up with teammate Tex Hoy as well as Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman and Leeds Rhinos pair Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer.