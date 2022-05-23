Warrington Wolves raid Super League rivals to complete triple signing

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Wests Tigers prop Thomas Mikaele.

And the Wolves have also recruited Catalans Dragons frontrowers Sam Kasiano, above, and Gil Dudson on two-year deals to start next season.

New Zealand-born Mikaele, 24, has agreed a contract through to the end of 2024 and will join up with the club next week.

The former Australian Schoolboys player has made 66 NRL appearances.

“I haven’t been excited like this in a long time. It’s pretty surreal and has happened so quickly over the past couple of days,” he said.

“To get the opportunity to come over is exciting for me and my family. I can’t wait.

“It’s a fresh start for me and an opportunity to showcase what I can do.”

New Zealand and Samoa international Kasiano, 31, who previously played for Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm, was named in the Super League Dream Team last year.

Wales international Dudson, 31, was a Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner with Wigan in 2013. He has also payed for Crusaders, Widnes and Salford.