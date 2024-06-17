Super League Round 15 Attendances: Hull KR, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like for Round 15?

Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants

Sell-out (approx. 10,500) at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors

6,965 at The Jungle on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 14-25 Salford Red Devils

9,257 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 18-10 Leeds Rhinos

12,166 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 2-10 Leigh Leopards

9,480 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night, including 1,800 Leigh fans

London Broncos vs St Helens

4,000 at The Stoop on Sunday afternoon

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast