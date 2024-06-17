Super League Round 15 Attendances: Hull KR, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like for Round 15?
Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants
Sell-out (approx. 10,500) at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors
6,965 at The Jungle on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 14-25 Salford Red Devils
9,257 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Hull FC 18-10 Leeds Rhinos
12,166 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 2-10 Leigh Leopards
9,480 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night, including 1,800 Leigh fans
London Broncos vs St Helens
4,000 at The Stoop on Sunday afternoon
