Super League Round 17 attendances: Wigan Warriors and Hull FC impress but four fall below 10,000

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?

Warrington Wolves 30-18 Leeds Rhinos

8,471 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens

20,152 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

London Broncos 20-34 Castleford Tigers

2,050 at the Kuflink Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 20-16 Huddersfield Giants

7,160 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon

Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR

15,392 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 20-0 Salford Red Devils

7,750 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

