Super League Round 21 attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Leigh Leopards post impressive numbers

WHAT were the attendances like over Round 21 of Super League?
St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils
11,050 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night
Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers
Hull KR don’t give out home attendances
Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons
3,330 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 30-4 Wigan Warriors
12,459 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon
Leigh Leopards 42-12 Hull FC
8,400 at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon
London Broncos 22-36 Warrington Wolves
2,150 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.