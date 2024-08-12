Super League Round 21 attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Leigh Leopards post impressive numbers

WHAT were the attendances like over Round 21 of Super League?

St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils

11,050 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night

Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers

Hull KR don’t give out home attendances

Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons

3,330 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 30-4 Wigan Warriors

12,459 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon

Leigh Leopards 42-12 Hull FC

8,400 at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon

London Broncos 22-36 Warrington Wolves

2,150 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

