Super League Round 23: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Salford Red Devils 20-0 Wakefield Trinity

Ken Sio came up with moments of genuine class on his 100th Salford appearance.

3 pts – Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Castleford Tigers 4-34 St Helens

Tommy Makinson scored two tries, assisted two more, and was always a threatening runner in a dangerous right-edge partnership with Mark Percival.

3 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

2 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)

1 pt – James Bell (St Helens)

Hull KR 52-10 Leigh Leopards

Elliot Minchella was superb in taking Hull KR forward and a giant in defence.

3 pts – Elliott Minchella (Hull KR)

2 pts – Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt – Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Hull FC 4-18 Warrington Wolves

Danny Walker was the chief architect for Warrington, constantly opening up space for his forwards to dominate the middle.

3 pts – Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Catalans Dragons 0-34 Wigan Warriors

Bevan French put the polish on a forwards-dominated game with a trademark electric try just before half-time and some killer touches which put the gloss on a Wigan whitewash.

3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Huddersfield Giants 21-12 Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield preferred to play up the middle and in Chris Hill had the best exponent of the most consistent, toughest, metre-making.

3 pts – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 23 points)

1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 24

2 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22

3 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 21 (+3)

4 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19

5 Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16

6 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 15 (+1)

7= Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 14 (+2)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 14 (+1)

9 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 13

10= Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 12

Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 12

Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos/Castleford Tigers) 12

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 12

Full reports, reaction and stats from every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.