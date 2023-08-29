Super League Round 23: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Salford Red Devils 20-0 Wakefield Trinity
Ken Sio came up with moments of genuine class on his 100th Salford appearance.
3 pts – Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts – Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)
Castleford Tigers 4-34 St Helens
Tommy Makinson scored two tries, assisted two more, and was always a threatening runner in a dangerous right-edge partnership with Mark Percival.
3 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
2 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)
1 pt – James Bell (St Helens)
Hull KR 52-10 Leigh Leopards
Elliot Minchella was superb in taking Hull KR forward and a giant in defence.
3 pts – Elliott Minchella (Hull KR)
2 pts – Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)
1 pt – Ryan Hall (Hull KR)
Hull FC 4-18 Warrington Wolves
Danny Walker was the chief architect for Warrington, constantly opening up space for his forwards to dominate the middle.
3 pts – Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)
1 pt – Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)
Catalans Dragons 0-34 Wigan Warriors
Bevan French put the polish on a forwards-dominated game with a trademark electric try just before half-time and some killer touches which put the gloss on a Wigan whitewash.
3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)
Huddersfield Giants 21-12 Leeds Rhinos
Huddersfield preferred to play up the middle and in Chris Hill had the best exponent of the most consistent, toughest, metre-making.
3 pts – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 23 points)
1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 24
2 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22
3 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 21 (+3)
4 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19
5 Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16
6 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 15 (+1)
7= Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 14 (+2)
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 14 (+1)
9 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 13
10= Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 12
Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 12
Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos/Castleford Tigers) 12
Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 12