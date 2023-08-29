Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24
2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 23
3 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 20
4 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 19
5 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 18
Goals
1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 78
3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 75
3 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 74
4 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 66
5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 64
Points
1= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 172
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 172
3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 168
4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 156
5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 148
BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 31
2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 24
3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21
4= Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 19
Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 19
Goals
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 91
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 82
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 58
5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 54
Points
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 198
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 188
3= Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152
Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 152
5 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 136
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 19
2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 16
3 Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 14
4= Jack Render (Hunslet) 13
Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13
Cameron Brown (Cornwall) 13
Goals
1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 84
2 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 78
3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 76
4 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 73
5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 59
Points
1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 200
2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 179
3= Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 165
Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 165
5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 131