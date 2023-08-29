Canterbury Bulldogs star Braidon Burns set for Super League move

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS star Braidon Burns is set for a move to Super League.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which is reporting that Burns and his manager Allan Gainey are looking for opportunities in Super League following discontent at the Bulldogs.

It is understood that Burns has played his last game for Canterbury following Gainey’s meeting with general manager Phil Gould earlier this week.

The Bulldogs currently sit third bottom on the NRL ladder after just seven wins in 2023 despite optimism at the beginning of the year that the new coaching staff under ex-Penrith Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo would help turn around the Bulldogs’ fortunes.

27-year-old Burns can play on the centre and on the wing and has made 22 appearances for the Bulldogs since joining the club in 2022.

He began his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for whom he debuted back in 2017. Burns went on to play 40 times for the Rabbitohs before joining the Bulldogs.

