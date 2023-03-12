Counting cards: St Helens and Catalans Dragons men face potentially nervy disciplinary wait following sinbins

THAT’S another round of Super League action ticked off and what a round it was!

The round kicked off on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors hosted the Catalans Dragons. The unbeaten French side put in a worldie of a performance to go home with an 18-10 victory under their belts – their first triumph in 16 attempts at the DW Stadium.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were four Super League games to choose from, with the live Sky Sports game seeing Castleford Tigers travel to Huddersfield Giants. With Lee Radford no longer head coach of the Tigers, Castleford appeared rudderless as they went down 36-6 to a strong Huddersfield side still not 100%.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards built on their big win over Hull KR, shocking reigning Super League champions St Helens with a 20-12 scoreline. Carol Decker and T’Pau provided the entertainment at the Leigh Sports Village with Adrian Lam’s men really having china in their hand.

Hull KR hosted Warrington Wolves at Craven Park, hoping to get back on the horse against an undefeated Daryl Powell side. However, the Wolves ran out 18-10 winners to continue their reign at the top of the Super League table and make it four from four.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity faced another tough ask travelling to Headingley to go up against the Leeds Rhinos who won their first game of the year against St Helens last weekend. Trinity, however, failed to score a point for the third game running as Mark Applegarth’s men slipped to a 26-0 defeat.

On Saturday, Hull FC hosted the Salford Red Devils in what should have been a close, hard-fought game. However, Paul Rowley’s men demolished Tony Smith’s side in a shock 60-14 thrashing.

But, just which players were shown yellow cards over the weekend and face a potentially nervy wait for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this afternoon?

Wigan Warriors 10-18 Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u (late tackle) – Catalans Dragons

Leigh Leopards 20-12 St Helens

Matty Lees (late tackle) – St Helens