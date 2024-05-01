Albert Vete speaks for first time since Castleford Tigers exit

ALBERT VETE has spoken for the first time since his exit from Castleford Tigers.

The hulking forward made just ten appearances for the West Yorkshire club over a period of 18 months and spent the back end of the 2023 season on loan at Doncaster, where he helped Richard Horne’s side earn promotion to the Championship.

However, the 31-year-old’s time at Castleford had been less than successful, with Vete struggling for game time, fitness and form since making the move from Super League rivals Hull KR ahead of the 2023 season.

The ex-Melbourne Storm prop had been continuously linked with a move away during pre-season, but decided to commit to his two-year deal in a bid to find form for the Tigers.

Vete was released, however, to make way for former Hull FC playmaker Tex Hoy.

Ahead of Doncaster’s fixture against Dewsbury Rams in the Championship last weekend, the South Yorkshire club confirmed Vete would be returning back to New Zealand.

And now Vete himself has taken to social media to share his appreciation, posting on Instagram: “Thank you @hullkingstonroversofficial @ctrlfc and @doncasterrugbyleague for the unforgettable memories. I always tried to be the best team mate and put my best foot forward everytime I played. Sorry if I let anyone down or done anyone wrong. I will miss hearing the east stand singing ‘ole ole ole’. Met some amazing team mates and life long friends in this rugby league roller coaster.

“Thank you @whitneyvete you’ve been by my side through it all. The highest of highs and lowest of lows you’ve always been there to pick me back up. You sacrificed a lot to let me keep living out my dream. We gave the kids an adventure we both could never have growing up.

“Really excited for the next chapter! Can’t wait to get back home and get stuck into it.”

What awaits Vete upon his return to New Zealand has yet been confirmed.

