Super League star slams “disgraceful tackle” that has ended Wigan Warriors forward Mike Cooper’s season

THERE has recently been a crackdown on dangerous tackles from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

One of those tackles that has been under intense scrutiny is the ‘hip-drop’ tackle. A hip-drop tackle is where a defender grapples an attacking player, twisting their body and dropping their body weight on the lower legs of the opposing player. In doing so, it traps the attacker’s lower limbs in a dangerous position.

Twice in the Disciplinary Match Review Panel from the Easter weekend’s games was such a tackle cited.

Morgan Smithies of Wigan Warriors has been banned for one game after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Tackle, whilst Morgan Knowles of St Helens will be heading to an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight after being slapped with a Grade D Dangerous Tackle.

Knowles’ tackle has ended Mike Cooper’s season, with the latter set to be out for nine to 12 months.

Fellow Super League star Jermaine McGillvary has taken a strong stance on social media in reaction to the tackle, tweeting: “All the best in your recovery big man @MikeCooper_18 💪🏿

“Honestly these tackles need to be outlawed….absolutely disgraceful. I know the feeling too well having been on the end of one last season which left me out for more than 6months.”

Meanwhile, Saints head coach Paul Wellens has defended Knowles.

“We got a phone call from the Match Review Panel on Monday that Morgan Knowles had been charge with a Grade D,” Wellens said.

“What I would say in this situation is no coach or player wants players to suffer injuries but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Ours is a collision sport and things can go wrong at times.

“I know Morgan Knowles as a person and how tough he plays the game and how honest a person is. He doesn’t go out on the field to injure players.

“I came off Twitter 12 months ago now for good reason, rugby league is about opinion and everyone has them. What social media does is it gives everyone a platform to share that opinion.”