Paul Wellens on Morgan Knowles incident, Mike Cooper injury and rugby league as “a collision sport”

ST HELENS face the likelihood of being without Morgan Knowles for a number of weeks after the loose-forward was charged with a Grade D Dangerous Tackle in the aftermath of the derby loss to Wigan Warriors.

That tackle has left Wigan’s Mike Cooper out for the rest of the season and, iff found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, Knowles could face a long spell out.

Wellens, however, is keen to ensure the issue doesn’t become a ‘trial by social media’.

“We got a phone call from the Match Review Panel on Monday that Morgan Knowles had been charge with a Grade D,” Wellens said.

“What I would say in this situation is no coach or player wants players to suffer injuries but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Ours is a collision sport and things can go wrong at times.

“I know Morgan Knowles as a person and how tough he plays the game and how honest a person is. He doesn’t go out on the field to injure players.

“I came off Twitter 12 months ago now for good reason, rugby league is about opinion and everyone has them. What social media does is it gives everyone a platform to share that opinion.

“In the build up to when we are facing a tribunal it is important that it doesn’t become trial by social media.”

Wellens also revealed that Knowles is disappointed to hear of Cooper’s injury.

“Morgan is disappointed that a player is injured, he doesn’t go out on the field to injure an opponent. Morgan is disappointed with the situation that he finds himself in. Mike is a player I really like and have respected him for a long time.”

On the incident itself, Wellens didn’t go into detail.

“We got the charge sheet and at this stage with the tribunal to follow, I can’t really say too much and let that process take its course,” Wellens continued.

“Should we need to comment after it then we will but with the process still ongoing, I think it’s better I say very little.”