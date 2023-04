THE important Super League fixture between Catalans Dragons and St Helens has been moved times.

At the request of the Super League, the kick-off time for the game against St Helens at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium on Friday 5th May has been moved to 8:45 pm CET – 6:45pm GMT

The game was originally due to be played at 8pm (6pm GMT) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, l’Equipe Live and TV3.