Early prediction for 2023 Super League Coach of the Year after Wigan Warriors Matt Peet triumphed in 2022

WIGAN Warriors head coach Matt Peet took home the title of Super League Coach of the Year for 2022 after steering his beloved side to a Challenge Cup title.

Heading into the 2023 Super League season there are a few new coaching faces dotted around the 12 clubs.

Mark Applegarth has taken over from Willie Poching as Wakefield Trinity head coach whilst Tony Smith has succeeded Brett Hodgson in the chair at Hull FC.

Super League, of course, welcomes back former Wigan boss Adrian Lam who took the newly rebranded Leigh Leopards to Championship glory in 2022 as St Helens legend Paul Wellens takes over the mantle from Kristian Woolf with the four-in-a-row Super League champions.

Hull KR will have Willie Peters taking them forward next season with Smith leaving earlier in the 2022 season.

With five new head coaches heading up their respective top-flight sides in 2023, it is therefore set up to be a hotly-anticipated year.

In 2022, Peet fought alongside Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley and Saints boss Kristian Woolf to take home Coach of the Year, but one of those not even nominated is set to have a major 2023.

That man is Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson who steered his West Yorkshire side to the Challenge Cup Final as well as third in the Super League table with 17 wins from 27 games, despite finishing outside the play-offs in 2021.

Looking forward, Watson has recruited heavily with the likes of Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters, Jake Connor and Harry Rushton signing as well as Wigan trio Jack and Jake Bibby and Sam Halsall.

The talented squad is more than capable of going one further in 2023, and, with Watson at the helm, the Giants have one of the best British coaches in the game.

It’s time for Watson to show the rest of Super League how far he can take Huddersfield.