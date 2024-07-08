Super League Round 16 Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League Round 16 attendances like over the weekend?
St Helens 6-8 Castleford Tigers
9,808 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards
16,053 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants
9,760 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 17-16 London Broncos
12,958 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon
Hull KR 14-15 Catalans Dragons
Sell-out (approx. 10,500) at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday evening
Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC
3,910 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Best Championship attendance of the weekend
Wakefield Trinity 34-12 Batley Bulldogs
5,112 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon
