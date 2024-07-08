Super League Round 16 Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League Round 16 attendances like over the weekend?

St Helens 6-8 Castleford Tigers

9,808 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards

16,053 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants

9,760 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 17-16 London Broncos

12,958 at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon

Hull KR 14-15 Catalans Dragons

Sell-out (approx. 10,500) at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday evening

Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC

3,910 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Best Championship attendance of the weekend

Wakefield Trinity 34-12 Batley Bulldogs

5,112 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon

